Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-12, N. Arizona 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Sacramento State Hornets and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Walkup Skydome. Sacramento State is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Hornets had to settle for a 77-75 defeat against the Bears.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They put the hurt on the Vikings with a sharp 84-65 win. The win was just what N. Arizona needed coming off of a 90-47 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Hornets' loss dropped their record down to 6-12. As for the Lumberjacks, their win bumped their record up to 8-10.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've been averaging only 30.6 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Arizona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacramento State might still be hurting after the devastating 77-55 defeat they got from N. Arizona in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Sacramento State was down 43-22.

Series History

N. Arizona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.