Who's Playing
Sacramento State Hornets @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks
Current Records: Sacramento State 6-12, N. Arizona 8-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Sacramento State Hornets and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Walkup Skydome. Sacramento State is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Hornets had to settle for a 77-75 defeat against the Bears.
Meanwhile, N. Arizona scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They put the hurt on the Vikings with a sharp 84-65 win. The win was just what N. Arizona needed coming off of a 90-47 defeat in their prior matchup.
The Hornets' loss dropped their record down to 6-12. As for the Lumberjacks, their win bumped their record up to 8-10.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've been averaging only 30.6 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Arizona will need to find a way to close that gap.
Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played N. Arizona.
Odds
N. Arizona is a slight 2-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 135.5 points.
Series History
N. Arizona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.
- Feb 09, 2023 - N. Arizona 77 vs. Sacramento State 55
- Jan 14, 2023 - Sacramento State 59 vs. N. Arizona 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - N. Arizona 62 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Jan 24, 2022 - N. Arizona 70 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Jan 27, 2020 - N. Arizona 69 vs. Sacramento State 54
- Jan 09, 2020 - Sacramento State 64 vs. N. Arizona 57
- Mar 13, 2019 - Sacramento State 72 vs. N. Arizona 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - N. Arizona 78 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Jan 17, 2019 - Sacramento State 66 vs. N. Arizona 64
- Feb 22, 2018 - N. Arizona 58 vs. Sacramento State 53