Sacramento State Hornets @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-12, N. Arizona 8-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Sacramento State Hornets and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Walkup Skydome. Sacramento State is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Hornets had to settle for a 77-75 defeat against the Bears.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They put the hurt on the Vikings with a sharp 84-65 win. The win was just what N. Arizona needed coming off of a 90-47 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Hornets' loss dropped their record down to 6-12. As for the Lumberjacks, their win bumped their record up to 8-10.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've been averaging only 30.6 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Arizona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played N. Arizona.

N. Arizona is a slight 2-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

N. Arizona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.