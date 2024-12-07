Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: South Dakota 7-3, N. Arizona 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes will face off against the N. Arizona Lumberjacks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rolle Activity Center. The Coyotes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 87.8 points per game this season.

South Dakota took a loss when they played away from home last Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They came out on top against Idaho State by a score of 94-80. The Coyotes' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona's game on Wednesday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took an 83-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oral Roberts.

South Dakota pushed their record up to 7-3 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for N. Arizona, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: South Dakota has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

South Dakota was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Arizona when the teams last played back in December of 2021, winning 76-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Dakota since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Dakota has won 3 out of their last 4 games against N. Arizona.