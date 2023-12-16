Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Southern Utah 3-6, N. Arizona 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will head out on the road to face off against the N. Arizona Lumberjacks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rolle Activity Center. Southern Utah is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Thunderbirds were able to grind out a solid win over the Bengals, taking the game 82-74.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona entered their tilt with Incarnate Word with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. In a tight match that could have gone either way, the Lumberjacks made off with a 76-75 victory over the Cardinals. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but N. Arizona was the better team in the second half.

The Thunderbirds' win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Lumberjacks, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid win over N. Arizona when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 106-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Utah since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.

  • Dec 17, 2022 - Southern Utah 106 vs. N. Arizona 101
  • Feb 21, 2022 - Southern Utah 79 vs. N. Arizona 48
  • Jan 31, 2022 - Southern Utah 78 vs. N. Arizona 66
  • Feb 26, 2021 - Southern Utah 92 vs. N. Arizona 62
  • Feb 24, 2021 - Southern Utah 85 vs. N. Arizona 80
  • Feb 15, 2020 - N. Arizona 82 vs. Southern Utah 69
  • Jan 16, 2020 - N. Arizona 75 vs. Southern Utah 72
  • Jan 28, 2019 - N. Arizona 80 vs. Southern Utah 77
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Southern Utah 84 vs. N. Arizona 82
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Southern Utah 63 vs. N. Arizona 54