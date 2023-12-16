Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Southern Utah 3-6, N. Arizona 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will head out on the road to face off against the N. Arizona Lumberjacks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rolle Activity Center. Southern Utah is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Thunderbirds were able to grind out a solid win over the Bengals, taking the game 82-74.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona entered their tilt with Incarnate Word with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. In a tight match that could have gone either way, the Lumberjacks made off with a 76-75 victory over the Cardinals. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but N. Arizona was the better team in the second half.

The Thunderbirds' win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Lumberjacks, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid win over N. Arizona when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 106-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Utah since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.