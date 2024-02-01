Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Weber State 12-8, N. Arizona 10-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Weber State is 9-1 against N. Arizona since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Walkup Skydome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Weber State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-64 to the Bengals. Weber State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, N. Arizona's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 85-70 bruising from the Eagles.

The Wildcats have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-8 record this season. As for the Lumberjacks, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Weber State won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, slipping by N. Arizona 90-89. Does Weber State have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Arizona turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Weber State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.