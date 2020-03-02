N.C. A&T vs. SC State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 2 predictions from proven model

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and the South Carolina State Bulldogs are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. South Carolina State is 11-16 overall and 8-4 at home, while the Aggies are 15-14 overall and 3-11 on the road. The Aggies have won three in a row and eight of their past 10 games.

The Bulldogs are on a four-game losing streak. The Aggies are favored by 1.5 points in the latest South Carolina State vs. North Carolina A&T odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5.

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina A&T spread: South Carolina State +1.5

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina A&T over-under: 142.5 points

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina A&T money line: South Carolina State 101, North Carolina A&T -122

What you need to know about South Carolina State

South Carolina State fell 83-82 to the North Carolina Central Eagles in double overtime on Saturday. Damani Applewhite had 21 points for the Bulldogs. Trushaun Moorer added 15. Ian Kinard had 12.

What you need to know about North Carolina A&T

North Carolina A&T made easy work of the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks last Monday in a 83-62 win. Ronald Jackson double-doubled with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Kameron Langley had 10 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists. He became the Aggies' all-time assist leader, breaking the previous record of 582. Kwe Parker finished with 15 points.

The Aggies flew past the Bulldogs in the last meeting, 78-63 on Feb. 3.

