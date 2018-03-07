N.C. State vs. Boston College odds: ACC tournament picks from model on 13-7 run

The ACC tournament rolls on Wednesday with a 2 p.m. ET matinee between North Carolina State and Boston College. NC State is favored by 3.5 points, up half-a-point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 157, unchanged from the open.



Now, it has simulated NC State vs. Boston College 10,000 times and its picks and projections are in.



The model has taken into account Boston College's struggles down the stretch of the regular season. Once a team with aspirations of an at-large berth, the Eagles (18-14) collapsed with four losses in their final five games.



The Eagles, however, bounced back with a solid 10-point win over Georgia Tech in the opening round of the ACC tournament and are looking to make a splash this week in Brooklyn. Their best chance of doing that is by riding the hot hand of sophomore guard Ky Bowman, who has averaged 23.7 points over his last three contests.



But just because Boston College is desperate to keep its season alive doesn't mean that it will be able to stay within the spread.



North Carolina State (21-10) was one of the surprises teams in the ACC this season and is currently projected to be a No. 9 seed in by CBS Bracketology expert Jerry Palm.



The Wolfpack, winners of six of their last seven overall, had a winning record against the spread this season and blasted Boston College 82-66 in February. NC State also got a bye this week while Boston College had to play on Tuesday.



