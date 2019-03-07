N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech score: Yellow Jackets stun Wolfpack in final seconds

Georgia Tech spoiled North Carolina State's senior night on Wednesday by pulling off a 63-61 victory in dramatic fashion.

The Yellow Jackets led for much of the night, but with six seconds remaining, Wolfpack star Torin Dorn drilled a 3 to give his team the lead. Senior night fuzzies, all that. But moments later, Georgia Tech's James Banks III responded by going the distance and jamming home the go-ahead bucket and the ensuing free throw.

CBS Sports Bracketologist Jerry Palm had N.C. State among his First Four out going in to the night, a rather bleak outlook -- but still hope. Losing to 13-17 Georgia Tech at home might just kill the Pack's prospects of making the field. They're 2-8 against Quadrant 1 opponents, and 3-2 against Quadrant 3 opponents.

The bubble is soft this season, so some flailing team that might not seem worthy of Tournament inclusion will likely be in the field of 68 come Selection Sunday. But N.C. State's trending downward, and with another bad loss on the resume, it's getting more and more difficult to see how it makes the field.

N.C. State will conclude its regular season on Saturday at Boston College.