N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech score: Yellow Jackets stun Wolfpack in final seconds
Georgia Tech spoiled senior night for the Pack, who fell in heartbreaking fashion
Georgia Tech spoiled North Carolina State's senior night on Wednesday by pulling off a 63-61 victory in dramatic fashion.
The Yellow Jackets led for much of the night, but with six seconds remaining, Wolfpack star Torin Dorn drilled a 3 to give his team the lead. Senior night fuzzies, all that. But moments later, Georgia Tech's James Banks III responded by going the distance and jamming home the go-ahead bucket and the ensuing free throw.
CBS Sports Bracketologist Jerry Palm had N.C. State among his First Four out going in to the night, a rather bleak outlook -- but still hope. Losing to 13-17 Georgia Tech at home might just kill the Pack's prospects of making the field. They're 2-8 against Quadrant 1 opponents, and 3-2 against Quadrant 3 opponents.
The bubble is soft this season, so some flailing team that might not seem worthy of Tournament inclusion will likely be in the field of 68 come Selection Sunday. But N.C. State's trending downward, and with another bad loss on the resume, it's getting more and more difficult to see how it makes the field.
N.C. State will conclude its regular season on Saturday at Boston College.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 10 LSU bests Florida in OT
The Tigers are one win away from securing at least a co-SEC championship
-
Seton Hall upsets No. 16 Marquette
Pirates pad NCAA Tournament resume with huge Big East win
-
Every title contender's biggest flaw
These teams may be favorites in March, but they all have shortcomings that could prevent g...
-
LSU vs. Florida odds, picks, top sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Florida vs. LSU game 10,000 times
-
Seton Hall vs. Marquette odds, picks
SportsLine's powerful computer model simulated Wednesday's Seton Hall vs. Marquette game 10,000...
-
Trust builder: Pirates need quality win
The Pirates, Gators and Hoyas will get their chances to impress the selection committee