After a tough loss on the road their last time out, N. Carolina looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 46-45 lead against Boston College.

If N. Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-8 in no time. On the other hand, Boston College will have to make due with a 9-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Boston College 9-10, N. Carolina 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Eagles fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the N. Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 2:15 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, things could have been worse for Boston College, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 74-56 loss to Virginia.

Fred Payne put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus three steals. His performance made up for a slower match against Duke on Saturday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Boston College struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 12.5 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 6.6 per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Carolina last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to Wake Forest. That's two games in a row now that the Tar Heels have lost by just one point.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Elliot Cadeau, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Davis, who scored 21 points in addition to two steals.

Boston College now has a losing record at 9-10. As for N. Carolina, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-8.

Boston College came up short against N. Carolina in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 76-66. Can Boston College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Carolina is a big 19-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.