Halftime Report

Florida has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Carolina 46-34.

Florida entered the game having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will N. Carolina step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Florida 10-0, N. Carolina 6-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Carolina has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the Florida Gators in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

N. Carolina will head into Saturday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 26-point they dealt La Salle on Saturday. N. Carolina put a hurting on La Salle to the tune of 93-67. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 20.5 in the Tar Heels' favor.

N. Carolina can attribute much of their success to Cade Tyson, who went 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Tyson had some trouble finding his footing against Georgia Tech last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Seth Trimble was another key player, scoring ten points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Florida put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They took down Arizona State 83-66.

Florida can attribute much of their success to Walter Clayton Jr., who earned 25 points along with three steals, and Alijah Martin, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arizona State only posted nine.

N. Carolina's victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Florida, their win bumped their record up to 10-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: N. Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

N. Carolina is a 3.5-point favorite against Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

