N. Carolina vs. G-Webb: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb basketball game
Who's Playing
N. Carolina (home) vs. G-Webb (away)
Current Records: N. Carolina 2-0; G-Webb 0-2
Last Season Records: N. Carolina 27-6; G-Webb 23-11
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are staying on the road on Friday, facing off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 9 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina will be strutting in after a win while G-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.
The contest between G-Webb and the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Bulldogs falling 71-59.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, North Carolina took down the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks 78-62. North Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Justin Pierce, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards, and F Garrison Brooks, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Pierce's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
G-Webb is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in all their past two games, so buyers beware.
G-Webb's defeat took them down to 0-2 while North Carolina's victory pulled them up to 2-0. A win for the Bulldogs would reverse both their bad luck and North Carolina's good luck. We'll see if the Bulldogs manage to pull off that tough task or if the Tar Heels keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Grading freshmen after their first week
You wouldn't have known it was the first college games for many of these fantastic freshmen
-
VCU fans troll Wade with FBI jackets
Wade spent two seasons at VCU before taking the head coaching job at LSU
-
Michigan State vs. Seton Hall odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan State vs. Seton Hall game...
-
Wiseman drops lawsuit against NCAA
Wiseman and the NCAA are working toward a resolution of his eligibility issues
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...