N. Carolina vs. G-Webb: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

N. Carolina (home) vs. G-Webb (away)

Current Records: N. Carolina 2-0; G-Webb 0-2

Last Season Records: N. Carolina 27-6; G-Webb 23-11

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are staying on the road on Friday, facing off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 9 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina will be strutting in after a win while G-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between G-Webb and the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Bulldogs falling 71-59.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, North Carolina took down the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks 78-62. North Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Justin Pierce, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards, and F Garrison Brooks, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Pierce's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

G-Webb is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

G-Webb's defeat took them down to 0-2 while North Carolina's victory pulled them up to 2-0. A win for the Bulldogs would reverse both their bad luck and North Carolina's good luck. We'll see if the Bulldogs manage to pull off that tough task or if the Tar Heels keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.