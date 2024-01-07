Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Colorado and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Denver 51-34.

N. Colorado entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Denver step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Denver 10-6, N. Colorado 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Denver has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the N. Colorado Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. Denver knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past five contests -- so hopefully N. Colorado likes a good challenge.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with a 95-82 victory over the Bengals. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado waltzed into their game Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Fighting Hawks by a score of 97-87. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Pioneers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for the Bears, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Denver hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.1 points per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Denver is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

N. Colorado is a 4-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Denver.