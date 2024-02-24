Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Eastern Washington 17-10, N. Colorado 17-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Bank of Colorado Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Eastern Washington was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Thursday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Lumberjacks and fell 78-71. Eastern Washington has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact N. Colorado proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 76-62 victory over the Vandals. The victory made it back-to-back wins for N. Colorado.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 17-10. As for the Bears, they pushed their record up to 17-10 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Eastern Washington just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've made 48.9% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Eastern Washington took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Odds

N. Colorado is a slight 1-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Colorado.