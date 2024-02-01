Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Idaho State 8-13, N. Colorado 12-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Idaho State Bengals and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Bank of Colorado Arena. Idaho State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Weber State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Idaho State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 74-64 win over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado's and Idaho's match on Saturday was close at halftime, but N. Colorado turned on the heat in the second half with 46 points. The Bears blew past the Vandals 89-68. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as N. Colorado did.

The Bengals' victory bumped their record up to 8-13. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Things could have been worse for Idaho State, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 87-72 loss to N. Colorado when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Idaho State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.