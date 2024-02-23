Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Colorado and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Idaho.

If N. Colorado keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-10 in no time. On the other hand, Idaho will have to make due with a 10-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Idaho 10-16, N. Colorado 16-10

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Colorado is 9-1 against the Vandals since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Bears beat the Hornets 80-75.

Even though Idaho has not done well against the Bengals recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Vandals sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 55-53 win over the Bengals.

The Bears have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for the Vandals, their victory ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-16.

Looking forward, N. Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

N. Colorado took their victory against the Vandals in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 89-68. Does N. Colorado have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Vandals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

N. Colorado is a big 10.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.