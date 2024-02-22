Who's Playing
Idaho Vandals @ N. Colorado Bears
Current Records: Idaho 10-16, N. Colorado 16-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
N. Colorado is 9-1 against the Vandals since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Saturday, the Bears beat the Hornets 80-75.
Even though Idaho has not done well against the Bengals recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Vandals sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 55-53 win over the Bengals.
The Bears have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for the Vandals, their victory ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-16.
Everything went N. Colorado's way against the Vandals when the teams last played back in January as the Bears made off with a 89-68 victory. Does N. Colorado have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Vandals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
N. Colorado has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.
- Jan 27, 2024 - N. Colorado 89 vs. Idaho 68
- Feb 16, 2023 - Idaho 84 vs. N. Colorado 82
- Jan 21, 2023 - N. Colorado 73 vs. Idaho 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - N. Colorado 98 vs. Idaho 94
- Jan 20, 2022 - N. Colorado 87 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 16, 2021 - N. Colorado 75 vs. Idaho 61
- Jan 14, 2021 - N. Colorado 74 vs. Idaho 54
- Feb 27, 2020 - N. Colorado 93 vs. Idaho 49
- Jan 25, 2020 - N. Colorado 74 vs. Idaho 53
- Feb 14, 2019 - N. Colorado 75 vs. Idaho 47