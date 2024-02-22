Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Idaho 10-16, N. Colorado 16-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Colorado is 9-1 against the Vandals since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Bears beat the Hornets 80-75.

Even though Idaho has not done well against the Bengals recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Vandals sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 55-53 win over the Bengals.

The Bears have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season. As for the Vandals, their victory ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-16.

Everything went N. Colorado's way against the Vandals when the teams last played back in January as the Bears made off with a 89-68 victory. Does N. Colorado have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Vandals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.