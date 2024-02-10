Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Montana 16-8, N. Colorado 14-9

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana Grizzlies and the N. Colorado Bears are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Bank of Colorado Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, a fact Montana proved on Thursday. They blew past the Lumberjacks, posting a 94-66 victory on the road.

Even though N. Colorado has not done well against the Bobcats recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Bears skirted past the Bobcats 73-70. The victory was just what N. Colorado needed coming off of a 82-63 defeat in their prior game.

The Grizzlies have been performing well recently as they've won 14 of their last 18 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 14-9.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Montana just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've made 48.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Montana came up short against the Bears in their previous meeting back in January, falling 98-92. Can Montana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Montana.