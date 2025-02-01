Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: N. Arizona 13-8, N. Colorado 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Colorado is heading back home. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, N. Colorado earned a 67-62 win over Eastern Washington.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona earned an 80-72 victory over Idaho on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Lumberjacks.

N. Arizona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

N. Colorado is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for N. Arizona, their win bumped their record up to 13-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.4 points per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Colorado was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Arizona in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 82-74. Will N. Colorado repeat their success, or does N. Arizona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Colorado and N. Arizona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.