Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: N. Arizona 6-6, N. Colorado 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

What to Know

After three games on the road, N. Colorado is heading back home. The N. Colorado Bears and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. N. Arizona took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Colorado, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, N. Colorado's game was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 83-79 victory over the Falcons. The win was just what N. Colorado needed coming off of a 90-68 defeat in their prior contest.

N. Colorado can attribute much of their success to Saint Thomas, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Jaron Rillie was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, N. Arizona's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Lumberjacks lost to the Dons, and the Lumberjacks lost bad. The score wound up at 91-51. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Arizona has scored all season.

The Bears' win ended a eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-6. As for the Lumberjacks, their loss dropped their record down to 6-6.

N. Colorado couldn't quite finish off N. Arizona when the teams last played back in February and fell 85-82. Can N. Colorado avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Colorado and N. Arizona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.