Sacramento State Hornets @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Sacramento State 5-11, N. Colorado 9-7

What to Know

Sacramento State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Sacramento State Hornets and the N. Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bank of Colorado Arena. N. Colorado took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Sacramento State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Sacramento State proved on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Bengals out 66-64. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 90-81 to the Bobcats. N. Colorado has struggled against Montana State recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Hornets' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-11. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.0 points per game. As for the Bears, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-7.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Sacramento State is playing on the road, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Sacramento State lost to N. Colorado on the road by a decisive 70-54 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Sacramento State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

N. Colorado is a big 8.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.