Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Colorado and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Weber State 48-29.

N. Colorado came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Weber State 6-8, N. Colorado 8-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

Weber State is preparing for their first Big Sky matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the N. Colorado Bears will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

Weber State will head into Sunday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played two weeks ago but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Sunday was a bit more commanding. They were dealt a punishing 89-49 loss at the hands of Oregon. The Wildcats were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado earned an 82-75 win over Denver two weeks ago.

This is the second loss in a row for Weber State and nudges their season record down to 6-8. As for N. Colorado, their victory bumped their record up to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Weber State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Weber State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against N. Colorado in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with an 85-81 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Weber State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Colorado is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

N. Colorado and Weber State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.