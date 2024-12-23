Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 6-7, N. Dak. State 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are taking a road trip to face off against the N. Dak. State Bison at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Scheels Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Roadrunners were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Cal-Baker. will head out to face N. Dak. State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Cal-Baker. was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 59-58 to Portland State.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State waltzed into their match last Sunday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They put a hurting on the Broncos to the tune of 98-62. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-28.

N. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in five consecutive games.

Cal-Baker.'s defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-7. As for N. Dak. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cal-Baker. has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.4% of their threes per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've nailed 41.5% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only N. Dak. State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, N. Dak. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 8-3 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 against Cal-Baker. in their most recent matchups.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a big 9-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal-Baker. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.