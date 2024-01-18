Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Denver 11-7, N. Dak. State 8-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Denver is 0-10 against N. Dak. State since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. One thing working in Denver's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last seven matches.

Denver's and Southern Dak. St.'s matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but Denver turned on the heat in the second half with 52 points. The Pioneers put the hurt on the Jackrabbits with a sharp 99-80 victory. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Neb.-Omaha on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Mavericks 96-92. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

N. Dak. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Pioneers' victory bumped their record up to 11-7. As for the Bison, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Denver came up short against N. Dak. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 78-70. Can Denver avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won all of the games they've played against Denver in the last 5 years.