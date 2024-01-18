Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Denver 11-7, N. Dak. State 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Denver is 0-10 against N. Dak. State since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. One thing working in Denver's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last seven matches.

Denver's and Southern Dak. St.'s matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but Denver turned on the heat in the second half with 52 points. The Pioneers put the hurt on the Jackrabbits with a sharp 99-80 victory. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Neb.-Omaha on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Mavericks 96-92. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

N. Dak. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Pioneers' victory bumped their record up to 11-7. As for the Bison, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Denver hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.7 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Denver is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won all of the games they've played against Denver in the last 5 years.