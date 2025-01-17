Halftime Report

Kansas City and N. Dak. State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-34, Kansas City has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Kansas City came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Kansas City 10-8, N. Dak. State 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Dak. State is heading back home. They and the Kansas City Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Scheels Center. The Bison are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.8 points per game this season.

N. Dak. State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 154.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were the clear victor by a 69-50 margin over Denver on Saturday. The Bison have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Kansas City's good fortune finally ran out last Wednesday. They fell victim to a bruising 77-58 loss at the hands of Neb.-Omaha. Having soared to a lofty 90 points in the game before, the Roos' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Babacar Diallo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 en route to 15 points plus two steals. What's more, he also posted a 33.3% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Cameron Faas, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

N. Dak. State is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for Kansas City, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: N. Dak. State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 12.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Kansas City struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, N. Dak. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Odds

N. Dak. State is a big 9-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Kansas City.