N. Colorado Bears @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: N. Colorado 6-4, N. Dak. State 6-4

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

What to Know

The N. Colorado Bears will face off against the N. Dak. State Bison at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheels Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.7 points per game this season.

N. Colorado will head out to face N. Dak. State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. N. Colorado took an 87-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. Thomas. The Bears didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They snuck past the Wildcats with a 77-73 victory.

N. Colorado's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4. As for N. Dak. State, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Colorado was able to grind out a solid win over N. Dak. State when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 80-70. Does N. Colorado have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Dak. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.