Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: North Dakota 8-14, N. Dak. State 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Dak. State is 8-2 against North Dakota since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

North Dakota is hoping to do what South Dakota couldn't on Saturday: put an end to N. Dak. State's winning streak, which now stands at four games. N. Dak. State claimed a resounding 103-77 victory over South Dakota. The Bison have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season.

N. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as South Dakota only posted nine.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Dakota on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 102-93 to South Dakota.

N. Dak. State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for North Dakota, their loss dropped their record down to 8-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: N. Dak. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 41.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for North Dakota, though, as they've only made 31.2% of their threes this season. Given N. Dak. State's sizable advantage in that area, North Dakota will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Dak. State beat North Dakota 73-68 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does N. Dak. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Dakota turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.