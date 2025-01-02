Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: St. Thomas 10-5, N. Dak. State 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

St. Thomas is preparing for their first Summit League matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the N. Dak. State Bison will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. The Tommies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.1 points per game this season.

St. Thomas is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering UC Riverside just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Highlanders by a score of 81-79.

St. Thomas struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State waltzed into their game last Monday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They steamrolled past the Roadrunners 94-60. The Bison have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 20 points or more this season.

St. Thomas' loss dropped their record down to 10-5. As for N. Dak. State, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. Thomas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.1 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

St. Thomas beat N. Dak. State 68-58 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Does St. Thomas have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Dak. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against St. Thomas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against St. Thomas.