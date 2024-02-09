Halftime Report

UMKC and the Bison have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 37-32, UMKC has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

UMKC came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: UMKC 10-14, N. Dak. State 10-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

UMKC has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Dak. State Bison will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Scheels Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After soaring to 85 points the game before, UMKC faltered in their game on Saturday. They took a 71-56 bruising from the Tommies. UMKC has not had much luck with the Tommies recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UMKC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a 91-75 finish the last time they played, N. Dak. State and the Fighting Hawks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bison fell just short of the Fighting Hawks by a score of 60-58. N. Dak. State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 14 to 4 on offense.

The Roos' defeat dropped their record down to 10-14. As for the Bison, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-13 record this season.

UMKC is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UMKC is playing on the road, but their 3-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

UMKC and the Bison were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Roos came up empty-handed after a 92-91 defeat. Can UMKC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a 4.5-point favorite against UMKC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Dak. State and UMKC both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.