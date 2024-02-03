Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 9-12, N. Illinois 6-14

What to Know

N. Illinois is on a five-game streak of home losses, the Eagles a five-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

N. Illinois fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Chippewas on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 84-77 to the Chippewas.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Michigan found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were completely outmatched by the Zips at home and fell 77-46. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Eastern Michigan in their matchups with the Zips: they've now lost six in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eastern Michigan struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Huskies have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-14 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 9-12.

Looking forward, N. Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last ten times they've played.

Everything went N. Illinois' way against the Eagles in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the Huskies made off with a 85-66 win. Will N. Illinois repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Illinois is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

N. Illinois and Eastern Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.