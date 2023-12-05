Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Indiana State 7-1, N. Illinois 5-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores will head out on the road to face off against the N. Illinois Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Indiana State will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Bradley typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Indiana State proved too difficult a challenge. The Sycamores walked away with a 85-77 victory over the Braves. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as Indiana State did.

Indiana State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Robbie Avila, who scored 22 points along with 9 rebounds. Jayson Kent was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, N. Illinois' good fortune finally ran out last Monday. They suffered a grim 89-67 defeat to the Wildcats.

N. Illinois' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Xavier Amos, who scored 26 points along with 7 rebounds, and Zarique Nutter who scored 15 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Sycamores' win bumped their season record to 7-1 while the Braves' defeat dropped theirs to 6-2.

Going forward, Indiana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Indiana State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Illinois has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Indiana State.