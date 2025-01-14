Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-4, N. Illinois 4-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the N. Illinois Huskies and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. The Huskies have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight losses, while the RedHawks will come in with five straight victories.

The experts figured N. Illinois would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Ohio, and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: N. Illinois lost to Ohio on Saturday, and N. Illinois lost bad. The score wound up at 108-70.

N. Illinois' defeat came about despite a quality game from Quentin Jones, who earned 25 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Jones' performance made up for a slower match against Kent State on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) made easy work of Western Michigan on Saturday and carried off a 91-71 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-23.

Miami (Ohio) can attribute much of their success to Kam Craft, who went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points. Craft's afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Peter Suder, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus five assists.

Miami (Ohio) was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 20 assists in five consecutive contests.

N. Illinois' loss dropped their record down to 4-11. As for Miami (Ohio), they pushed their record up to 11-4 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: N. Illinois has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Illinois came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami (Ohio) in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 62-59. Does N. Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miami (Ohio) turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.