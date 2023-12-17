Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-9, N. Iowa 4-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Iowa Panthers will be home for the holidays to greet the Alcorn State Braves at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. N. Iowa will be strutting in after a victory while Alcorn State will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Tuesday, everything went the Panthers' way against the Panthers as the Panthers made off with a 74-55 win.

N. Iowa can attribute much of their success to Nate Heise, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for Heise. Tytan Anderson was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their eighth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Braves lost to the Terrapins, and the Braves lost bad. The score wound up at 105-65. Alcorn State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 4-7. As for the Braves, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 1-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots per game this season. Given N. Iowa's sizeable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for N. Iowa against Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in November of 2017 as the team secured a 73-45 victory. Does N. Iowa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alcorn State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.