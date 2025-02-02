Who's Playing
Bradley Braves @ N. Iowa Panthers
Current Records: Bradley 18-4, N. Iowa 13-9
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
After two games on the road, N. Iowa is heading back home. They and the Bradley Braves will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.
N. Iowa is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 122.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 66-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of Drake on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Bradley unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 93-70 loss to UIC. The Braves were up 20-7 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Christian Davis, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. Zek Montgomery was another key player, earning 16 points.
N. Iowa's defeat dropped their record down to 13-9. As for Bradley, their loss dropped their record down to 18-4.
Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Iowa has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.2% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've nailed 39.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
N. Iowa was able to grind out a solid win over Bradley in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 74-63. Does N. Iowa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bradley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.
- Feb 18, 2024 - N. Iowa 74 vs. Bradley 63
- Jan 31, 2024 - Bradley 85 vs. N. Iowa 69
- Mar 03, 2023 - Bradley 72 vs. N. Iowa 66
- Feb 04, 2023 - Bradley 77 vs. N. Iowa 69
- Nov 30, 2022 - Bradley 68 vs. N. Iowa 53
- Feb 02, 2022 - N. Iowa 78 vs. Bradley 65
- Dec 01, 2021 - Bradley 71 vs. N. Iowa 69
- Jan 11, 2021 - Bradley 75 vs. N. Iowa 73
- Jan 10, 2021 - N. Iowa 78 vs. Bradley 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - N. Iowa 86 vs. Bradley 71