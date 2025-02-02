Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Bradley 18-4, N. Iowa 13-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Iowa is heading back home. They and the Bradley Braves will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

N. Iowa is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 122.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 66-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of Drake on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bradley unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 93-70 loss to UIC. The Braves were up 20-7 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Christian Davis, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. Zek Montgomery was another key player, earning 16 points.

N. Iowa's defeat dropped their record down to 13-9. As for Bradley, their loss dropped their record down to 18-4.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Iowa has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.2% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've nailed 39.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Iowa was able to grind out a solid win over Bradley in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 74-63. Does N. Iowa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bradley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.