Halftime Report

N. Iowa is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Bradley 44-26.

N. Iowa came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Bradley 18-8, N. Iowa 14-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.49

What to Know

Bradley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, the Braves beat the Flames 85-73.

Bradley's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Malevy Leons led the charge by scoring 18 points along with five rebounds and five blocks. Darius Hannah was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, a fact N. Iowa proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Beacons as the Panthers made off with a 86-67 win.

N. Iowa's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Landon Wolf, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Jacob Hutson, who scored 19 points.

The Braves have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-8 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-12.

Looking ahead, Bradley is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Bradley strolled past the Panthers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 85-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bradley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Bradley is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.