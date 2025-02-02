Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Bradley 18-4, N. Iowa 13-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.98

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Iowa is heading back home. They and the Bradley Braves will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. The Panthers are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

N. Iowa is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 122.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 66-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of Drake on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bradley unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 93-70 walloping at the hands of UIC. The Braves got off to an early lead (up 13 with 13:57 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, Bradley saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Christian Davis, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Zek Montgomery, who earned 16 points.

N. Iowa's defeat dropped their record down to 13-9. As for Bradley, their loss dropped their record down to 18-4.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Iowa has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've nailed 39.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Iowa beat Bradley 74-63 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does N. Iowa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bradley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

N. Iowa is a slight 2-point favorite against Bradley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.