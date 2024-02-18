Who's Playing
Bradley Braves @ N. Iowa Panthers
Current Records: Bradley 18-8, N. Iowa 14-12
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.49
What to Know
Bradley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.
Last Wednesday, the Braves beat the Flames 85-73.
Bradley's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Malevy Leons led the charge by scoring 18 points along with five rebounds and five blocks. Darius Hannah was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, a fact N. Iowa proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Beacons as the Panthers made off with a 86-67 win.
N. Iowa's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Landon Wolf, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Jacob Hutson, who scored 19 points.
The Braves have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-8 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-12.
Looking ahead, Bradley is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).
Bradley strolled past the Panthers in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 85-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bradley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Bradley is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 140.5 points.
Series History
Bradley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.
- Jan 31, 2024 - Bradley 85 vs. N. Iowa 69
- Mar 03, 2023 - Bradley 72 vs. N. Iowa 66
- Feb 04, 2023 - Bradley 77 vs. N. Iowa 69
- Nov 30, 2022 - Bradley 68 vs. N. Iowa 53
- Feb 02, 2022 - N. Iowa 78 vs. Bradley 65
- Dec 01, 2021 - Bradley 71 vs. N. Iowa 69
- Jan 11, 2021 - Bradley 75 vs. N. Iowa 73
- Jan 10, 2021 - N. Iowa 78 vs. Bradley 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - N. Iowa 86 vs. Bradley 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - N. Iowa 69 vs. Bradley 64