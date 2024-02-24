Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Drake 23-5, N. Iowa 15-13

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

What to Know

Drake has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLeod Center. N. Iowa took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Drake, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.5% better than the opposition, a fact Drake proved on Wednesday. They took down the Bruins 84-69.

Drake's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tucker DeVries led the charge by scoring 21 points along with six rebounds. Kevin Overton was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Iowa on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-73 to the Redbirds.

Despite the loss, N. Iowa had strong showings from Nate Heise, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Tytan Anderson, who scored 13 points along with two steals and two blocks. Heise didn't help N. Iowa's cause all that much against the Braves on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Bowen Born, who scored 14 points along with three steals.

The Bulldogs' win was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 23-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.7 points per game. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drake haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake was able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers when the teams last played back in January, winning 77-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drake since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Drake has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.