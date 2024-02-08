Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January was close, and so far it looks like that's how Missouri State and the Panthers will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Missouri State leads 32-30 over the Panthers.

Missouri State entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will N. Iowa step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Missouri State 14-9, N. Iowa 12-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Missouri State is 2-8 against the Panthers since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at McLeod Center. N. Iowa is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Missouri State will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

The matchup between Missouri State and the Bruins on Saturday hardly resembled the 61-59 effort from their previous meeting. The Bears walked away with an 87-80 victory over the Bruins.

Chance Moore was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Alston Mason, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Iowa last Saturday, but the final result did not. There's no need to mince words: the Panthers lost to the Racers, and the Panthers lost bad. The score wound up at 71-43. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Iowa has scored all season.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 14-9. As for the Panthers, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-11.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Iowa, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Missouri State's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Missouri State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

N. Iowa is a 4-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri State.