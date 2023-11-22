Who's Playing

Current Records: N. Carolina 3-0, N. Iowa 1-2

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

What to Know

N. Carolina has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the N. Iowa Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. N. Iowa took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Carolina, who comes in off a win.

N. Carolina entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 77-52 margin over the Highlanders. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.3% better than the opposition, as N. Carolina's was.

Among those leading the charge was Armando Bacot, who scored 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Jalen Washington was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Bulls on Sunday and fell 74-65.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Michael Duax, who scored 11 points along with 7 rebounds. Less helpful for N. Iowa was Landon Wolf's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Tar Heels pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 21 points. As for the Panthers, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

N. Carolina strolled past N. Iowa in their previous meeting back in November of 2017 by a score of 86-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Carolina since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

N. Carolina is a big 12-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against N. Iowa.