Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: N. Carolina 3-0, N. Iowa 1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

N. Carolina has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the N. Iowa Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. N. Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while N. Iowa will be stumbling in from a loss.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that N. Carolina was far and away the favorite against UC Riverside. The Tar Heels were the clear victor by a 77-52 margin over the Highlanders. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.3% better than the opposition, as N. Carolina's was.

Among those leading the charge was Armando Bacot, who scored 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Jalen Washington was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Panthers couldn't handle the Bulls on Sunday and fell 74-65.

Despite their loss, N. Iowa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Michael Duax, who scored 11 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for N. Iowa was Landon Wolf's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Tar Heels have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 21 points. As for the Panthers, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as N. Carolina and N. Iowa are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.3 points per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

N. Carolina strolled past N. Iowa in their previous meeting back in November of 2017 by a score of 86-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Carolina is a big 11.5-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against N. Iowa.

Nov 10, 2017 - N. Carolina 86 vs. N. Iowa 69

Dec 21, 2016 - N. Carolina 85 vs. N. Iowa 42

Nov 21, 2015 - N. Iowa 71 vs. N. Carolina 67

Injury Report for N. Iowa

Wes Rubin: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Injury Report for N. Carolina

No Injury Information