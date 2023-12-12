Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Prairie View 4-4, N. Iowa 3-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Iowa Panthers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Prairie View Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McLeod Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 84-80 to the Rockets.

The losing side was boosted by Bowen Born, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 1 assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Jacob Hutson was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Prairie View and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against the Cyclones on Sunday, falling 107-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Prairie View has scored all season.

The Panthers' defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-7. As for the Panthers, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-4.

Looking forward, N. Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on N. Iowa: they have a less-than-stellar 2-7 record against the spread this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've only made 39.2% of their shots per game this season. Given N. Iowa's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 14-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is set at 144 points.

