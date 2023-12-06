Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Richmond 5-3, N. Iowa 2-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

Richmond is 4-0 against N. Iowa since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Richmond Spiders will head out on the road to face off against the N. Iowa Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET at McLeod Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Richmond has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 19 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Tribe with a sharp 88-69 victory on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.1% better than the opposition, as Richmond's was.

Among those leading the charge was Jordan King, who scored 29 points along with 6 rebounds. Neal Quinn was another key contributor, scoring 10 points along with 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Iowa last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Aces by a score of 91-89. Even though they lost, N. Iowa's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.4 points per game (they're now ranked 165th in scoring overall).

Despite their loss, N. Iowa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nate Heise, who scored 19 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jacob Hutson, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Spiders' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season.

Richmond is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on N. Iowa against the spread have faith in an upset since their 1-6 ATS can't hold a candle to Richmond's 6-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Richmond have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N. Iowa is a slight 2-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Richmond has won all of the games they've played against N. Iowa in the last 8 years.