Southern Illinois Salukis @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Southern Illinois 12-5, N. Iowa 10-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Iowa is heading back home. The N. Iowa Panthers and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLeod Center. N. Iowa has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Even though N. Iowa has not done well against Belmont recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Panthers came out on top against the Bruins by a score of 83-72.

N. Iowa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Nate Heise led the charge by shooting 4-for-7 from deep and dropping a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Heise set a new season high mark in assists with eight. Another player making a difference was Trey Campbell, who scored 15 points along with five assists.

Southern Illinois has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 70-69 to the Braves. Southern Illinois was up 23 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Xavier Johnson, who scored 18 points along with seven assists. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ Ferguson, who scored 15 points.

The Panthers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for the Salukis, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-5.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Southern Illinois struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, N. Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

N. Iowa is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Southern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

N. Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.