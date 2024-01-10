Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: UIC 8-7, N. Iowa 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the UIC Flames and the N. Iowa Panthers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at McLeod Center. UIC will be strutting in after a win while N. Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UIC had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Beacons by a score of 70-64 on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Isaiah Rivera, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. Filip Skobalj was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, N. Iowa's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 77-66 to the Sycamores. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Iowa in their matchups with Indiana State: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Bowen Born, who scored 27 points. Less helpful for N. Iowa was Nate Heise's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

N. Iowa struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Flames now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Panthers, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-8.

UIC will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the eight-point underdog. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

UIC came up short against N. Iowa in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 78-72. Can UIC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 8-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.