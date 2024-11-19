Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Western Illinois 2-2, N. Iowa 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are taking a road trip to face off against the N. Iowa Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McLeod Center. The Panthers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Leathernecks, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Western Illinois narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Cent. Arkansas 63-61.

Meanwhile, N. Iowa couldn't handle Wichita State on Thursday and fell 79-73. The over/under was set at 151.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the loss, N. Iowa had strong showings from Jacob Hutson, who scored 22 points in addition to two steals, and Tytan Anderson, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The win got Western Illinois back to even at 2-2. As for N. Iowa, this is the second loss in a row for them and also nudges their season record down to 2-2.

Western Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 15-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

