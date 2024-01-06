Halftime Report

N.J. Tech is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 35-34 lead against Albany.

N.J. Tech came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Albany 8-7, N.J. Tech 4-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Albany is 7-1 against N.J. Tech since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Albany Great Danes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Wellness and Events Center.

Last Tuesday, the Great Danes came up short against the Crimson and fell 76-71.

N.J. Tech has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They enjoyed a cozy 69-53 victory over the Bears on Sunday.

The Great Danes' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Highlanders, their victory bumped their record up to 4-8.

Looking forward, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Albany beat N.J. Tech 82-68 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Albany is a 3.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Albany has won 7 out of their last 8 games against N.J. Tech.