Who's Playing
Albany Great Danes @ N.J. Tech Highlanders
Current Records: Albany 8-7, N.J. Tech 4-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey
What to Know
Albany is 7-1 against N.J. Tech since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Albany Great Danes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Wellness and Events Center.
Last Tuesday, the Great Danes came up short against the Crimson and fell 76-71.
N.J. Tech has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They enjoyed a cozy 69-53 victory over the Bears on Sunday.
The Great Danes' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Highlanders, their victory bumped their record up to 4-8.
Looking forward, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Albany beat N.J. Tech 82-68 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Albany is a 3.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 151.5 points.
Series History
Albany has won 7 out of their last 8 games against N.J. Tech.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Albany 82 vs. N.J. Tech 68
- Jan 14, 2023 - N.J. Tech 74 vs. Albany 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. N.J. Tech 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Albany 71 vs. N.J. Tech 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Albany 76 vs. N.J. Tech 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. N.J. Tech 71
- Jan 16, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. N.J. Tech 75
- Nov 27, 2015 - Albany 74 vs. N.J. Tech 73