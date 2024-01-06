Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Albany 8-7, N.J. Tech 4-8

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

What to Know

Albany is 7-1 against N.J. Tech since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Albany Great Danes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Wellness and Events Center.

Last Tuesday, the Great Danes came up short against the Crimson and fell 76-71.

N.J. Tech has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They enjoyed a cozy 69-53 victory over the Bears on Sunday.

The Great Danes' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Highlanders, their victory bumped their record up to 4-8.

Looking forward, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Albany beat N.J. Tech 82-68 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Albany is a 3.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Albany has won 7 out of their last 8 games against N.J. Tech.