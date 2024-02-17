Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Binghamton 11-13, N.J. Tech 7-16

What to Know

Binghamton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N.J. Tech Highlanders will face off in an America East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Binghamton on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 89-78 to the Retrievers. Binghamton found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders suffered a grim 83-58 defeat to the Great Danes on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N.J. Tech in their matchups with the Great Danes: they've now lost three in a row.

The Bearcats have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-16.

Binghamton was able to grind out a solid win over the Highlanders in their previous matchup on February 1st, winning 75-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Binghamton has won 7 out of their last 9 games against N.J. Tech.