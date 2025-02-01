Halftime Report

Bryant and N.J. Tech have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Bryant has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N.J. Tech 41-27.

Bryant entered the match having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will N.J. Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Bryant 12-9, N.J. Tech 4-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

Bryant is 4-0 against N.J. Tech since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Wellness and Events Center. The Bulldogs are coming into the contest hot, having won their last seven games.

Bryant is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 168.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against UMBC. Bryant walked away with a 92-86 victory over UMBC on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Bryant smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for N.J. Tech, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. Everything went their way against UMass Lowell on Thursday as N.J. Tech made off with an 83-62 win.

Bryant pushed their record up to 12-9 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for N.J. Tech, their win bumped their record up to 4-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.6 points per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 63. The only thing between Bryant and another offensive beatdown is N.J. Tech. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking ahead, Bryant is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-1 against the spread).

Odds

Bryant is a big 12.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bryant has won all of the games they've played against N.J. Tech in the last 2 years.